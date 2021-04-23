Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 8th. AlphaValue lowered Danone to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of DANOY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 376,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.