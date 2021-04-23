Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $614.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $589.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

