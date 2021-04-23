MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 132.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,351 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,655 shares of company stock worth $4,784,245. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.61. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

