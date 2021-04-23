Sonoco Products (SON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on June 10th

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend payment by 11.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $64.35 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

