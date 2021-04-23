Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 266 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Square were worth $18,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,906,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

In other news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $22,281,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $300,251,536 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $245.11 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.07, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

