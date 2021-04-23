Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,028.75 ($39.57).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Spectris alerts:

In other Spectris news, insider Cathy Turner bought 318 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, with a total value of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Also, insider Derek Harding bought 3,166 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,511,102.

SXS traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,357 ($43.86). The company had a trading volume of 132,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,277.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,949.09. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.46%.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.