TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $508.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

