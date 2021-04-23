Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raised to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HAL. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.56.

NYSE HAL opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

