PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $6.59 on Friday. PCTEL has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $122.04 million, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PCTEL will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.