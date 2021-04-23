MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of MCBS opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $380.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.51.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, Director Don Leung sold 2,101 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $31,220.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,147,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,054,480.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,132 shares of company stock worth $200,231. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

