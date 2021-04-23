Brokerages Set Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Target Price at $0.71

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 6,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,859. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

