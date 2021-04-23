Brokerages Set Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Target Price at $0.71

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 6,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,859. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

