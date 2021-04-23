Terra Virtua Kolect Market Cap Hits $68.08 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 44.2% against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $68.08 million and $15.41 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00067028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00018509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00092298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.25 or 0.00673918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.39 or 0.08120060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00051042 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

