Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Safehold alerts:

SAFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.57. 439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,124. Safehold has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.00. Insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Safehold by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Safehold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.