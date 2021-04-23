BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives $35.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
BNPQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.
BNP Paribas stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 172,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.
