BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives $35.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

BNPQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

BNP Paribas stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 172,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

