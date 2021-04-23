SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $590.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $590.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIVB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.29.

Shares of SIVB traded up $55.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $574.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,270. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.12. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $152.76 and a twelve month high of $577.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

