Eidelman Virant Capital Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,305 shares during the period. DISH Network accounts for 2.7% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 194,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

