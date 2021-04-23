Eidelman Virant Capital Buys 2,820 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at $411,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.51. 587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

