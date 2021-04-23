Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 556.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 632.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

MSGE traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,186. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average of $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

