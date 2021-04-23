Eidelman Virant Capital Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.32. 986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

