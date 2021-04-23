Newton (NEW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.79 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00276490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,818.01 or 1.00145223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.31 or 0.00639880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.38 or 0.01023959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.