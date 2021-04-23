Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Reaches $1.56 Billion

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $378.55 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $89.29 or 0.00179500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.48 or 0.00419083 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00024884 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.91 or 0.00208879 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002274 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

