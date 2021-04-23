CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CWC. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

ETR CWC traded up €1.80 ($2.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting €132.20 ($155.53). 6,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a 12-month high of €132.00 ($155.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of €121.08 and a 200-day moving average of €102.80.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

