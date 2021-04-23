Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €695.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €636.15 ($748.42).

Shares of KER stock traded down €6.80 ($8.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €645.40 ($759.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The business has a fifty day moving average of €593.47 and a 200-day moving average of €573.90. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

