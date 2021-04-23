Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12-month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

