Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 3,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $226.05 million, a P/E ratio of -127.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

