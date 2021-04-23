iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,327 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,878,000 after acquiring an additional 898,140 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,611,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,281,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.83. 95,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647,958. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

