Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 17.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.82. 200,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,880,235. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.03.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

