Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,809. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.