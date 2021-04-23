Morgan Stanley Trims The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Target Price to $155.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.93.

PG opened at $134.63 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $331.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,343 shares of company stock worth $70,435,679. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

