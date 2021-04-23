Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics stock opened at $184.50 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

