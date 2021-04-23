Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,630 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 3.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $205,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.3% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 135.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $151.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.85. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.50 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

