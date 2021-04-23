Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -551.00 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.