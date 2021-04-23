Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $758,000 Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE CTLT opened at $113.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.