Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,037,303,000 after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,223,000 after buying an additional 82,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,740,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $139,651,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,940,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

TDY stock opened at $437.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.14 and its 200-day moving average is $378.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.19 and a 1 year high of $442.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

