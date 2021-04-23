S.A. Mason LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

SJM stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

