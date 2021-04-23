S.A. Mason LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $335.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $209.50 and a 1 year high of $342.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

