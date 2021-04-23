2,623 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $219.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.32 and a 200-day moving average of $196.71.

