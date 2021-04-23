The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $229.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.45. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $120.65 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $528,594.55. Insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

