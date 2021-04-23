Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Raised by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 131.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.