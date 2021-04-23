Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

