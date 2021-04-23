Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 46.0% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,802 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

