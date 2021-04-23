Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 51.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Ferrari by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $213.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.73. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $147.08 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

