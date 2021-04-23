Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $25.25 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

