Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 0.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $264.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.69. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $265.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

