Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $371.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.62 and its 200 day moving average is $361.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

