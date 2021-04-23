Adshares Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50,666.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and $50,666.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,001,000 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.