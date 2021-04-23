Blank Wallet Market Capitalization Tops $34.14 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00004209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $34.14 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00063624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00279770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003914 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,505.33 or 1.00126774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00636211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.42 or 0.01028308 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

