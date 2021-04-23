Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,939,000 after buying an additional 293,617 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

