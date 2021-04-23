Sky Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.