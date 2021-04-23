Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 48,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 379,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Comcast by 9.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $249.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

